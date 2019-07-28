SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation has released its district projects report for 2019-2024 with a number of bridge and resurfacing projects eyed for McDonough County.

Region 3, District 4, which includes McDonough County, has $1.84 billion in the annual average for 2019-2024. About $671 million will go toward improvement to state highways alone.

According to the report, 92 miles of roadway maintenance is programmed for improvements. There will also be 1.3 million square feet of improvements to bridges coupled with $23.37 million in road and bridge preservation for the district. The district goes incorporates Mercer, Warren, Henderson, McDonough, Fulton, Knox, Stark, Peoria, Putnam, Marshall, Woodford and Tazewell counties.

There are 1,634 miles of highways and 692 bridges in total under IDOT’s supervision. The infrastructure handles 9.4 million vehicle miles of travel daily, according to the report.

A reading of the report indicates landscaping and slope stabilization/rip-rap work improvements with an estimated cost of $1 million for the northwest bypass of Highway 336 is eyed for the 2020-2024 multi-year program. Landscaping is proposed for south of 1350th Road to south of North 1500th Road. Slope stabilization is set for north of 1350th Road to Emory Road.

IDOT has placed reconstruction of Candy Lane from East Jackson Street to Grant Street in the 2020-2024 play with an estimated cost of $2,125,000. A widening and resurfacing of Grant Street/County Highway 25 a half-mile east of Candy Lane to U.S. 67 for a total of 1.47 miles is at an estimated $1 million for 2020-2024.

More than $1 million in bridge replacement and associated work for 2020-2024 is slated for County Highway 9/Elmira Road at Sugar Creek west of Vermont. Bridge replacements and engineering for 2020-2024 at Grindstone Creek 0.4 miles north of North 50th Road and 4.5 miles southeast of Colmar will take an approximate cost of just over $700,000. Bridge rehabilitation and engineering on North 50th Road at Hogwallow Branch is estimated at $440,000 for this year.

Additional bridge replacement is scheduled for the multi-year program at a cost of about $650,000 for North 2100 Road at North Fork of Crooked Creek.

Bridge replacement at Baptist Creek 2.1 miles south of Route 9 on the McDonough and Hancock County border is set for $260,000 in the multi-year program.

The complete 2019-2024 project report can be read online as a PDF at: https://bit.ly/30QXBLU



