WASHINGTON, D.C. — The future of compensation for 9/11 first responders got much brighter July 23 when the U.S. Senate voted 97-2 in favor of reauthorizing funding through 2092. Funding was originally set to run out in December.

The fund was originally created to provide compensation for those who suffered physical harm or were killed as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City. Since then, many first responders from 9/11 have undergone cancer treatments and treatments for other diseases due to exposure to toxic dust, smoke and particles at or near Ground Zero. The House of Representatives passed legislation with a vote of 402-12. But legislation faced pushback in the Senate largely due to voiced concerns by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah — both Republicans.

Lee wanted to restrict reauthorization to 10 years, and Paul wanted to require offsets for the money spent on the fund. Paul cited the government's $22 trillion debt as evidence of a need for offsets. Congressional Budget Office estimated the new funding would result in about $10.2 billion in additional payment over the next 10 years.

In response to Paul's concerns over the national debt, comedian and 9/11 first responder advocate Jon Stewart told Fox News, "Pardon me if I’m not impressed in any way by Rand Paul’s fiscal responsibility virtue signaling." He also pointed out the hypocrisy by Paul in that for someone so concerned over the national debt, he supported President Donald Trump's tax cuts "that added hundreds of billions of dollars to our deficit."

On July 18, New York City officials confirmed the 200th firefighter who responded on 9/11 has died from an illness related to that day's service. A total of 343 firefighters died at the time of the terror attack. It is estimated the number of first responders who have been exposed to cancer-causing particles is in the thousands — to say nothing of the number of members of the general public who were also thus exposed. The number of first responders exposed alone prompted the consideration to extend the fund to 2092. The bill action is considered a "permanent reauthorization."

President Trump signed the 9/11 Victim Compensation Act on Monday.

Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth stated at the time of her supporting vote: “When our nation was attacked on 9/11, thousands of brave first responders ran into danger to save their fellow Americans even as everyone else was running away. With so many of these heroes experiencing health complications stemming from their heroic actions that terrible day, it is our nation’s duty to care for them and for their loved ones. That’s why I was proud to vote to keep our nation’s promise to them today by permanently reauthorizing the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund that provides them the comfort and certainty they deserve—and have earned.”

Area members of Congress Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, and Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, both voted in the House to approve the bill.



