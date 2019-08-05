Louis N. Francis, 88, of Pontiac, died at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Tjardes Health Care Center at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Church with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Pontiac, where full military rites will be accorded.

Friends may call from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Louis was born Nov. 23, 1930, in Odell, a son of Joseph and Florence (Tissiere) Francis. He married Janet Gschwendtner of Feb. 19, 1955, in Pontiac. She preceded him in death on Sept. 5, 2002.

Survivors include four sons, Mark (Norma) Francis of Pontiac, Todd Francis of Dixon, Ted (Lisa) Francis of Lexington, and Mike (Jill) Francis of Pontiac; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, four brothers, Don Francis of Chenoa, Gene Francis of Pontiac, Clyde Francis of Pontiac, and Clifford Francis of Aurora.

One sister and two brothers also preceded Louis in death.

Louis served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He farmed his entire life in the Pontiac area. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Memorials in Louis’ name may be made to St. Mary’s School.

