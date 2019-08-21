Edward M. Raschke, Jr., 66, of Geneseo, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home. A memorial visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held, at a later date, in September. Per his request, cremation rites have been accorded.

Edward was born on April 18, 1953, the son of Edward and Betty (Martin) Raschke, in Geneseo. He graduated from United Township High School in 1971. Edward married Sandra J. Cornmesser on May 20, 1972, in Moline. He was employed by Case IH as an assembler for 30 years. He assisted his friends with their farming. Edward was a member of the Stewart Masonic Lodge #92, Geneseo. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle withSandy, traveling, fishing, and hunting. He especially loves spending time with his grandson. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Sandy; daughter, Janelle (Ben) Wilson, Milan; son, Scott (Amanda) Raschke, Woodhull; grandson, Zachary; sisters, Carolyn Erickson, Carbon Cliff, Nancy Fliege, Geneseo, Linda (Jay) Weimer, Geneseo, Rebecca (Steven) Knorreck, Long Grove, IA; brothers, John (Jane) Raschke, Pleasant Plains, IL, Ron (Cindy) Raschke, Geneseo, Don (Diane) Raschke, East Moline, IL, Timothy (Beth) Rogers,Geneseo, Bradley (Shanna) Rogers, Jacksonville, IL; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. To share a message of sympathy with the family visit www.vandemorefuneralhomes.com.