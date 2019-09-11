Ronald Eugene Neff, 98, of Canton, passed away at 7:11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Lakeside Meadows in Osage Beach, Missouri.

CANTON — Ronald Eugene Neff, 98, of Canton, passed away at 7:11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Lakeside Meadows in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born on June 6, 1921 in Cuba to Oscar J. and Ruth E. (Mason) Neff. He married Elizabeth Louise Ball on Dec. 26, 1941 in Hannibal, Missouri; she preceded him in death.

Ronald was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Surviving are two daughters, Susan (Joe) Massillo of Peoria, Arizona, and Jean (Rick) Kimball of Camdenton, Missouri; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Ronald retired in 1984 as an operator at A Max Coal Company after 41 years of service. He was of the Protestant Faith. Ronald was a member of the Cuba American Legion Post 533.

Ronald served from 1942-1946 as a Sergeant during World War II in the Army Air Corps.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton where a visitation will be held an hour prior. Pastor Curtis Atchley will be officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. Memorials can be made to American Legion, Post 533, Cuba, IL.

