Charles “Chuck” Morton Josephson, age 91, San Diego, Calif., passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019.

He is survived by two children, Eric (Brenda) Josephson, Bushnell, Ill., and Cindy Dyte, San Diego, Calif., three grandsons, Brandon, Conner and Taylor Dyte, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Jean Josephson, his parents Arthur and Edna Josephson, a brother, Don (Margaret) Josephson, his wife Mary (Castle) Josephson, and two nieces.

Chuck was born February 7, 1928 in Monmouth, Ill. to Arthur Morton and Edna (Houston) Josephson. He spent his formative years In Roseville, Ill. While in high school Chuck served as class president for 4 years, and lettered in football, basketball and track before graduating as valedictorian of the Roseville High School class of 1946. Following high school, he served in the United States Army as a staff sergeant, stationed in Kumamoto, Japan. He later attended Monmouth College, where he served as president of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. At Monmouth College, Chuck met the love of his life, Mary Frances Castle. They married in Abingdon, Ill. on June 7, 1952 and were blessed with sixty-one joy-filled years together.

Chuck went on to receive his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Illinois in 1955, and was a member of Phi Zeta Kappa, the Veterinary Honor Society. Following graduation, he worked a short time for Dr. Roy Price in Monmouth before moving back to Roseville and starting his own veterinary practice in 1956. In 1971, he partnered with Dr. Raymond Huston to establish the Roseville Veterinary Clinic. Chuck was a well-respected veterinarian who in addition to serving his clients professionally, mentored several veterinarians who still practice today in the West-Central Illinois area. In addition to the veterinary practice, he served on the Board of Directors for Roseville State Bank, was a member of Roseville United Methodist Church, a charter member of the Roseville Lion’s Club, and a member of the Roseville American Legion. The Roseville Chamber of Commerce named him Businessman of the Year in 1987.

Chuck enjoyed coaching Little League baseball, fishing trips to Canada, ballroom and polka dancing, and being with family and friends. He retired in 1995, only to move to San Diego and begin a new full-time career helping to raise his beloved grandsons. He cherished every moment he spent with them. Chuck will be remembered for his kind and generous soul, his warm sense of humor, and his love of life. His family, friends and the many others who had the good fortune and privilege of knowing him all loved him and will miss him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to either the Roseville United Methodist Church, 201 West Union Street, Roseville Ill., 61473, or The Helping Hands of Roseville, P.O. Box 342, Roseville, Ill., 61473. Following cremation, services will be held at a later date.