LEWISTOWN — Lora Jane Fraikes, 81, of Lewistown, passed away at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Graham Hospital.

A private family burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Spoon River Towers Activity Fund.

