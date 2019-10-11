Bruce E. Nordstrom, 64, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home. Private graveside

services will be held, at a later date, at Bishop Hill Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded. Vandemore

Funeral Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel, is assisting with arrangements.

Bruce was born on January 4, 1955, the son of Harold and Helen (Swanson) Nordstrom, in Galesburg. He attended

Orion High School. He married Edna Boggs, she preceded him in death in 2013.

Those left to cherish his memory include brother, Donald (Barbara) Nordstrom, Clearwater, FL, sister, Kathy (Dick)

Edwards, Geneseo, Marty (Terri) Nordstrom, Orion; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen.

