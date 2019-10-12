B. Rose Toben, 100, passed peacefully Oct. 7, 2019 at Graham Hospital. She had resided at the Courtyard Estates in Farmington for the past three years

FARMINGTON — B. Rose Toben, 100, passed peacefully Oct. 7, 2019 at Graham Hospital. She had resided at the Courtyard Estates in Farmington for the past three years. Rose descends from a large Mills family from England that settled on Long Island after arriving in 1630 and a Scots-Irish Huey family that immigrated in 1772 to South Carolina. She was born to David Samuel and Audrey (Mills) Huey on Nov. 8, 1918, near Hanna City, the second born of their six children.

After graduating from Timber Township High School, she married John A. Toben of rural Canton where they spent the next 40 years on their farm growing crops, raising farm animals, fowl and tending garden. Upon becoming widowed, Rose moved to Farmington where she became active in various senior groups. She continued her love for square-dancing, playing pinocle and bingo. She also joined the Farmington United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. At home she made several quilts, dabbled in sketching and water color and became known for frequently contributing a home-baked cherry pie for events.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sisters, Lela J. Gibb and Elma A. Dobbelaire; and brother, Stanley D. Huey.

She is survived by her daughter, Ruth E. Shaw, of College Station, Texas; two sisters, Adel (Richard Johnson) of Southlake, Texas, and Inez Gwaltney of Magnolia, Texas; three grandchildren, Steven (Kimberly Hughes) Shaw, Valerie Shaw (the late Kevin Wilke) and Scott (Catherine Blancett) Shaw; three great grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at the Farmington United Methodist Church. Rev. Walter Carlson will officiate. She will be interred in the Peoria Lutheran Cemetery alongside her husband who died in September 1978. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to the Farmington United Methodist Church.