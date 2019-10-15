Funeral services for Marjorie Jean “Bunny” Stephens, 96, of Fairbury, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest, with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. today at the church. A calling was also held Monday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

Marjorie died at 7:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Born April 20, 1023, in Forrest Township, she was the daughter of Samuel and Lena Swing Nussbaum Jr. She married Donald J. Stephens on March 14, 1948, in Forrest. He preceded her in death June 26, 2012.

Survivors include their children, Tarry Knauer, Melanie (Warren) Gillett, Pam Weeks, Sam (Patsy) Stephens, Candy Stephens, all of Fairbury, Doug (Cindy) Stephens, Forrest; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie Nelson, Shannon (Don) Hughes, Kevin (Erica) Knauer, Tori (Chuck) Lemenager, Kelli (Kirk) Reese, Darren Weeks, Brent Weeks, Derek (Brynn) Stephens, Deanna (Josh) DeLong, Dustin Stephens, Austin (Cassi) Stephens; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Nelson “Bud” (Billie) Nussbaum Sr.

She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Maurice Nussbaum; one sister, Wilma Knapp; two sons-in-law, Neil Knauer and Jim Weeks; and one grandson, Derek Lee Gillett.

Marge was a graduate of Forrest Township High School and was its first homecoming queen. She had been employed at Swing Transfer, Forrest Redi Mix, and Harner’s Gift Shop.

She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Forrest, was a 4-H leader, was a member of the Forrest Women’s League, and J.A. Folwell Post 174 American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, baking and sewing.

Marge was honored to be a farmer’s wife who helped her husband, Donald, on their farm near Wing. She especially took pride in providing the meals and snacks during planting and harvest seasons. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a smile for everyone and will be greatly missed.

The family suggests memorials be given to Fairview Haven Retirement Community or South East Livingston County Ambulance Service.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.