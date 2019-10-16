Timothy L. “Barefoot Timmy” Staulcup, 45, of El Paso, passed away at 1:28 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Indiana University White Memorial Hospital in Monticello, Ind.

Friends may call from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso. At 8 a.m. Thursday, there will be a dedication and song in honor of Tim on 98.3 FM.

Memorial services with casual dress (shoes optional) will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home in El Paso, with military rites immediately following. Rev. Shelly Forrest will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in East White Oak Cemetery, rural Carlock. At 5 p.m. Friday, there will be a gathering of friends at the VFW in El Paso.

Tim was born Aug. 29, 1974, a son of Gary L. and Nancy Uphoff Staulcup. He married his best friend and love of his life, Jennifer Juricka on June 7, 2014. He was previously married to Rebekah Carpenter with whom they had three children.

Surviving are his wife, Jennifer Staulcup of El Paso; his mother, Nancy Staulcup of Hudson; his loving children, Haley (23) and Andrew (20) of Gridley, and Ryan (14) of El Paso; a brother, Fredrick “Fritz” Staulcup of Hudson; his in-laws, Don and Susan Juricka of El Paso; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary; and his grandparents.

Tim was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 99 in Bloomington. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed hunting and making his famous barbecue ribs.

One of Tim’s greatest loves was people. He generously donated his organs and tissues. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Tim Staulcup Memorial Fund for his family to use for his favorite charities.

