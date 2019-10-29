Mark Tarter, 59, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1960 in Canton to Harry and Marilyn (Taylor) Tarter. His father preceded him in death.

Surviving are his mother; one daughter, Kayleen; one brother, Kevin (Tiffani) Tarter of Canton; one nephew, Austin Tarter, and one niece, Cassidy Tarter both of Canton.

Together with his brother, he owned and operated Tarter Feed and Fertilizer in Canton.

He was active in the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association where he served on the Board of Directors and the past president. He served on the Canton Union #66 School Board and was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling and snow skiing. Most of all, Mark was a loving father, son, brother and uncle.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home also on Thursday before the service.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a private burial of ashes will be held at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or the Illinois Cancer Care-Fulton County Chapter.

