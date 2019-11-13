Randy L. Jump, 54, of Canton, passed away at 7:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

CANTON – Randy L. Jump, 54, of Canton, passed away at 7:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 20, 1965 in Canton to Richard A. and Lorena M. (Ford) Jump.

Surviving are three brothers, Rick Jump, Robert Jump and Johnny (Tamy) Jump all of Canton; three sisters, Vicki Brown of Canton, Christina (Rich) Griswold of Galesburg and Cindy (Mike) Stufflebean of Canton; and several nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David and Thomas Jump; and one sister, Deborah.

Randy worked as a dispatcher for the Courtesy Cab in Canton. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Canton. Randy was a beloved “Funcle” to his nieces and nephews.

Randy served in the United States Navy.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Canton. Rev. Dennis Owens will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Memorials can be made to the Family for Funeral Expenses.

