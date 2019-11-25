Cindi A. McCaskey, 66, of Euless, Texas, formerly of Pontiac, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at home with family.

Cindi was born Oct. 11, 1953, at Tripler Army Hospital in Hawaii, a daughter of Richard (Dick) and Annabelle (Hinshaw) Campbell. She married Dave McCaskey on Oct. 18, 1975, in Pontiac.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; daughter, Katrina (Salah) Benabdallah; and grandchildren, Jadon and Mya, Kelsi (Rob) Kliment, granddaughters, Amelia and Lillian; son, Michael (Melanie) McCaskey; brothers, Rick (Kathy) Campbell, Greg (Ruth) Campbell, Todd (Patsy) Campbell; sister-in-law, Lori (Schultz) Campbell, and brother-in-law, Larry Miller.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tim Campbell; and sister, Jody (Campbell) Miller; mother and father-in-law, Mike and Velma (Ford0 McCaskey.

Cindi graduated from Pontiac Township High School. She was one of the first women to complete co-ed basic training in the U.S. Army. Cindi touched many lives in her career as a nurse and has always been very active in her community. In addition to graduating from Pima Medical Institute, Cindi continued to further her education online until the age of 65. She loved to learn. Cindi was happiest spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Cindi donated her body to science. Even in death, she wanted to help others.

In lieu of flowers, please do a good deed in her honor.