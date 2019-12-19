Mary C. Hirstein, 79, Fairbury, died at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Her graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Forrest Township Cemetery, Forrest.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Mary was born June 3, 1940, in McLean County, the daughter of Clarence M. and Bernice G. Allen Hirstein. They preceded her in death.

The family suggests memorials be given to the Fairview Haven Retirement Community or SELCAS, both of Fairbury.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.