Clyde R. Bostic, 74, of Plymouth, Ill., died at 5 a.m. Monday December 23, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Amy Walker, in Plymouth, Ill.

Cremation has been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday December 30, 2019 at Rosemont cemetery in Plymouth, Ill. by Terry Long. Memorials may be made to his family.