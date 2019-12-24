FAIRBURY — Alma J. Bolliger, 87, of Fairbury, died at 2:42 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Forrest Apostolic Christian Church. Burial will be in South Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Alma was born May 13, 1932, in Forrest, the daughter of Paul and Gertrude Hoerr Ifft. She married John G. Bolliger on March 7, 1959. He died Sept. 16, 1994.

Surviving are her children, Mark (Ruby) of Forrest, Brian (Nancy) of Naperville, Bruce (Lisa) of Monticello, and Joyce (Scott) Rudin of Champaign; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Wayne (Nancy) Ifft of Overland Park, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.