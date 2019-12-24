Dennis W. Davis, 69, Forrest, died at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his residence in Forrest.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday at the Apostolic Christian Church in Bloomington. His funeral will follow at 10 a.m., also at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Forrest Township Cemetery with military rites accorded by J.A. Folwell American Legion Post, Forrest.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Denny was born Aug. 10, 1950, in Fairbury, the son of Wayne and Verla Bahler Davis. He married Kathleen S. Rieger on Sept. 8, 1973, in Forrest. She survives in Forrest.

Also surviving are his children, daughter, Valerie (Michael) Winterland of Bloomington; a son, Jacob Davis of Cohutta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Emma, Carson, and Dylan Winterland; a brother, Mark (Elaine) Davis of Forrest; and a sister, Mary Gail (Merle) Weyeneth of Metamora.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Rachael.

Denny served his country in the U.S. Army.

The family suggests memorials be given to the Dories Promise Orphanage or Life Song for Orphans.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.