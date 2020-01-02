Ann L. Whan, 80, of Sherrard, passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday January 4, 2020 at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sherrard German Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Sherrard Volunteer Fire Department.

Ann was born on December 29, 1939 in Rock Island, the daughter of Melvin and Helen (Caufield) Larson. She married Jack Whan on June 24, 1967 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.

She was a graduate of Alleman High School and later Mary Crest College, Davenport. Ann had been employed by the Sherrard School District for over 30 years as second grade teacher.

Mrs. Whan was a member of the Sherard Library Book Club and Red Hat Society. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, reading, gardening and was very particular about her yard.

She is survived by her husband, Jack; children, Karen (Mark) Millichamp, Chris (Lisa) Whan all of Sherrard; grandsons, Jacob (Kelsey) Millichamp, Bettendorf, IA., Eric (Malia) Millichamp, Madison, WI., Philip Whan and Tyler Whan, both of Sherrard; brothers, David Larson, Sherrard and Mel (Shirley) Larson, Henderson, NV.

She was preceded by her parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.