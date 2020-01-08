Frances P. Lindzey, 84, of the Clayberg Nursing Home, formerly of Canton and Lewistown, passed away peacefully at 8:49 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the nursing home.

LEWISTOWN — Frances P. Lindzey, 84, of the Clayberg Nursing Home, formerly of Canton and Lewistown, passed away peacefully at 8:49 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the nursing home.

She was born Oct. 16, 1935 at Lewistown, the daughter of John and Pauline (Grigsby) McCabe. She married Harold Lindzey Jr. on Dec. 28, 1963 at Canton. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and one sister. Survivors include two daughters, Sandra (Jeff) Wheeler of Pekin and Peggy (Tim) Kozelichki of Canton; two grandchildren, Ryan Wheeler of Pekin and Lindzey Hoover of Anarbor, Michigan; two step-grandchildren, Nick and Ryan Kozelichki of Canton; and one great-grandchild, Avery Wheeler.

Frances had worked at International Harvester and was a homemaker the majority of her life. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton. She had a great love for animals and her family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lewistown. There will be no visitation. Condolences may be made at www.henrylange.com