CANTON — Cecil Burkhead, 99, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

He was born on Jan. 3, 1921 in rural Springfield, Kentucky, to Steve and Myrtle (Yaste) Burkhead.

He married Helen Pauline Mahr Taylor on April 6, 1951 in Canton. She preceded him in death on Aug. 17, 1999.

Surviving, are his children, Roger Lee (Anne) Taylor of Ellisville, Cecilia Ann “Nan” (Don) Ward of East Peoria, Jeffery Lynn Burkhead of Canton and Marla Kay (Jim) Stockov of Canton; two brothers, Johnnie (Ruth) Burkhead and Raymond (Joan) Burkhead; sister, Ruby May Neff; seven grandchildren, Jason Foreman, Cody Ward, Tiffany Burkhead, Tyson Burkhead, Lynn Burkhead, Matthew Stockov and Michael Stockov; and three great-grandchildren.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Susan Jean Foreman; one son, Gregory Alan Burkhead; four brothers, R.H. Burkhead, Bobby Burkhead, Ed Burkhead and infant S.B. Burkhead; and five sisters, JoAnn Frew, Helen Burkhead, Nellie Perkins, Gladys Strevils and Geneva Billings.

Cecil served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944 to 1946. He worked for Westinghouse Electric as an electrical repairman. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Order of the Odd Fellows and the Fairview American Legion. Cecil was an avid gardener and Cubs fan. He enjoyed bowling and was an all-around handyman.

Most of all, Cecil was a kind and thoughtful man with a positive attitude toward life.

Services will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton where visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.

Burial will follow the funeral at Wiley Cemetery in rural Ellisville.

Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

