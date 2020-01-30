Violet Wages, 96, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Red Oak Estates in Canton.

CANTON — Violet Wages, 96, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Red Oak Estates in Canton.

She was born on July 8, 1923 to Perry and Mildred (Crone) Hills. They preceded her in death.

She married Roy Wages on March 20, 1935 at Monterey United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2011.

Also preceding her in death are her son Edward Wages; two brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by Tim (Barb) Bishop, whom she raised; daughter-in-law, Carol Wages; step-grandson Kerry Miller; two grandchildren, Ladreana Hughs and Adam Bishop; several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and -nephews.

Violet was an active member of the Monterey United Methodist Church. She graduated from Graham School of Nursing in 1945. She first worked as a private care nurse for Graham Hospital then as a nurse at the Fulton County Health Department for 20 years. She volunteered for numerous things at her church and at the Coleman Clinic in Canton. Violet enjoyed reading, playing cards, gardening and cooking.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton, where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be held at Walnut Cemetery in Banner.

Memorials may be made to Graham School of Nursing or to Monterey United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Red Oak Estates, Spoon River Home Health, and Hospice Compasses for all the loving care they provided. Violet really enjoyed all of her friends at Red Oak Estates.

