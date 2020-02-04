Lester E. “Bud” Robertson, 91, of Keosauqua, Iowa, formerly of Rushville, Illinois, passed away at 8:25 a.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born on February 11, 1928, in Browning, Illinois, the son of Kenneth and Leoma (Dresher) Robertson. He married JoAnn Urban on October 10, 1953, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Rushville.

Surviving are his wife JoAnn of Keosauqua, four children Mark A. Robertson and wife Vicki of Keosauqua, Bryce A. Robertson and wife Kathy of Quincy, Illinois, Ellen M. Cassiday and husband Kelly of Springfield, Illinois, and Kevin C. Robertson and wife Melinda of Rushville, eleven grandchildren Gerad Robertson and wife Deb, Seth Robertson and wife Heather Marie, Heather Charbonneau and husband Matt, Casey Cook and husband Greg, Nick Robertson and wife Katy Beth, Shane Cassiday and wife Jesse, Trace Cassiday and wife Laura, Dustin Robertson and wife Rachel, Kristen Moore and husband Jim, Bryan Robertson and companion Alexandra, and CJ Trello, 25 great grandchildren, one brother Lyle D. Robertson, two sisters Joyce M. Robertson and Judy A. Smart all of Browning, Illinois, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graduate of Rushville High School, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was held as a prisoner of war for over 27 months. After his discharge from the military, he bought a farm in Browning and raised hogs. He worked as a truck driver for Robertson Block Company in Frederick. He later was a sales representative for Ralston Purina for 18 years, retiring in 1983 as a District Manager. He and his wife operated Robertson Photography from 1983 to 1998.

Les was a member of the Schuyler American Legion Post #4, in Rushville. He enjoyed fishing. He and his wife enjoyed riding motorcycles, in all 48 continental United States and 3 providences of Canada.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with Reverend Herbert Shafer officiating. Interment will follow in the New Ridgeville Cemetery, near Browning, with military rites by the US Army Burial Detail and the Schuyler American Legion Post #4. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warriors, Hope Blooms or Every Step Hospice of Mt. Pleasant, Ia.

You are invited to share your memories of Les, leave condolences and view his memorial video at www.woodfh.net.