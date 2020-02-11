James L. “Jim” Ashton, 81, of Bushnell, Illinois passed away at 10:53 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born August 29, 1938 in Galesburg, Ill. to Harold R. “Bob” and Thelma L. (Nicholas) Ashton. He married Judith A. Graves on March 27, 1964 in Galesburg, Ill. She survives.

Also surviving are two children, Teresa (Brent) Coates of Bushnell, Ill.; James Dustin (Julie) Ashton of Washington, Ill.; four grandchildren, Robert Ryan (Kiley) Brooks, Alex Anson Brooks, Kylie Rae Ashton, and Kenna Jae Ashton; one sister JoAnn Hansen of Coopersville, Mich.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Janet Griggs, and one brother Donald Miller.

Jim graduated from Bushnell Prairie City High School in 1956. Later, in 1959, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he was sent to the Naval Base in San Diego, Calif. for basic training. Following basic training, he served as a Naval Journalist at the Great Lakes Naval Station, located in Illinois. His first duty station was in Bermuda where he served as a lifeguard and journalist. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1962. Upon his return home, he worked as an apprentice bricklayer for Big Jim Nicholas. He then met the love of his life, Judith Graves. They were married in March of 1964. Jim then went to work as an equipment manager for the Western Illinois University Athletic Department for over 33 years.

Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, mushrooming, and hunting deer and turkey. He also enjoyed playing pool, cards, and watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt. His favorite sports teams included the Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks and Bulls. He liked country music and family trips to Branson and Nashville.

Cremation Rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Bushnell Christian Church with a visitation being held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dave Campbell will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bushnell Rescue Squad. Martin-Hollis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.