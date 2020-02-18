Harold W. Schroeder, 88, of Pontiac, died at 9:47 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Lutheran Church, Pontiac, with Rev. Carlin Ours officiating. Burial will be in Chenoa Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church and one hour on Saturday before the service.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Harold was born June 5, 1931, in Colfax, a son of John Carl and Inez (Seeman) Schroeder. He married LaVonne B. “Bonnie” Woodward on July 22, 1951, in Chenoa. She preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 2014.

Survivors include five daughters, Debra L. Board of Ashmore, Sandra K. Schroeder of Hudson, Patty J. Rials of Midwest City, Okla., Tammy S. Gadberry of Pontiac, Tracy A. Lott of Niceville, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Amanda Williamson, Carrie Ricketts, Aaron Ricketts, Jay Rials, Christina Rhylander, Jacob Gadberry, Jamie Gadberry, Hannah Schneier, and Sarah Lott; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Donna Myer of Pontiac.

He helped farm the family farm and later Harold owned and operated Schroeder Firestone for many years in Pontiac. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Pontiac Elks Lodge, and the Pontiac VFW.

Harold served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1952.

Harold was an avid racing fan.

Memorials in Harold's name may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 311 W. Grove St., Pontiac, IL 61764.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.