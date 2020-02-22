Lawrence “Larry” Reiners, 77, of Chenoa, died at 2:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. Burial will follow in Chenoa Township Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Chenoa VFW and American Legion posts.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Chenoa.

Mr. Reiners was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Chenoa, the son of William Harold and Mary Elizabeth (Ryerson) Reiners. He shared life with his best friend and love of his life, Sandy Meyer, who died Nov. 30, 2002. His parents and one daughter also preceded him in death.

Survivors include his son, Steve (Wilma) Meyer of Gridley; daughter, Sharee (Dave) Wright of Normal; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and special friend, Peg Sipes.

Larry served our country in the U.S. National Guard from 1963 to 1969.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Good Samaritan hospice wing, Pontiac.

