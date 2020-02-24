Dean R. Melvin, 87, of Burlington, Ia., passed away 6:45 Sunday morning, February 23, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1932 near Raritan, Ill., the son of Paul and Blanche (Links) Melvin.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe with Randy Spiker officiating. Military Rites will follow at the funeral home. Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m.

Cremation will be entrusted to Banks & Beals following the service. Inurnment will be at a later date in LaHarpe Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established for Great River Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To Leave a condolence please visit Dean's obituary at banksandbeals.com.