Herman Ginder, 80, of Olney, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Helia Health Care of Olney. Herman was born on October 29, 1939 in Richland County, IL, the son of Al and Emma (Kocher) Ginder. He married Roxanne (Kessler) on October 8, 1964 in Wendelin, IL and she survives.

Herman was in the Army Reserves. He was a Richland County Farm Bureau Manager for many years. While working there, he met many wonderful people, many became lifelong friends. Herman was an avid fisherman. He spent many fun filled days fishing at his favorite place (East Fork Lake) with his family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, playing tennis, and watching all types of sports.

Herman is survived by his wife of 55 years, Roxanne Ginder of Olney; son, Brian Ginder and Robin of Alton, IL; daughter, Sandy Borneman of Peoria, IL; daughter, Kristy and husband Tony Ochs of Ste. Marie, IL; grandchildren, Brianna (Clayton) Ginder, Blake Ginder, Kyle (Caitlin) Ochs, Dylan Ochs; great grandson, Logan; mother-in-law, Verneatha Kessler; sister, Leila Volk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ernest, Delbert, Denis, and Don; and sister, Nonna Geiger.

Memorials can be made to the St. Joseph Foundation Trust.

A visitation was held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney, with burial following in St. Joseph Catholic cemetery.