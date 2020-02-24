Ronald M "Ron" Burgener, 77, of Olney, passed away at his residence.

Ron was born on February 13, 1943 in Olney, IL to parents Paul M and Genevieve (Zerkle) Burgener.

Ron grew up on the family farm in Dundas. After high school he joined the Army National Guard. Married his high school sweetheart, Sandy (Fenimore), on November 29, 1964 in Olney, IL. Ron was a carpenter for many years and then started his own trailer manufacturing company, Burgener Trailer Sales. He enjoyed building and driving street rods. Ron took pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren, going to car shows, and riding horses. Ron was a truly talented craftsman and will be missed by so many. Ron was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Olney.

Survived by wife of 55 years, Sandy Burgener of Olney; daughter, Nikki Woods and husband Brian of Claremont; grandchildren, Austin (Jillian) Woods of Olney and Rachel Woods of Claremont; sister, Bonnie Hendershot of Vincennes, IN; mother-in-law, Palma Gill of Olney; and nephews, Mike Hendershot and Kevin Burgener.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Donald Burgener; infant brother, Paul; brother-in-law, Bob Hendershot; and nephew, Rob Hendershot.

Memorials can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with full burial following in Crest Haven Memorial Park. Full Military Rites will be performed at the graveside.