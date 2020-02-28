John W. McLuckie, 100, of Coal City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Heritage Health in Dwight.

His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 N. Broadway St. (one block north of Illinois Route 113), in Coal City. Rev. Bradley Shumaker will officiate and burial will follow in Braceville Gardner Cemetery, where John will be laid to rest with his wife.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Born Oct. 18, 1919, in Sulphur Springs, John Wilmar was a son of John and Ada (Morris) McLuckie. He was raised and educated in Sulphur Springs and rural Mazon, and on June 3, 1944, he married Lilla Mae Ray at Coal City United Methodist Church. Together they would build their home and raise their family in Coal City. John was a farmer and spent his entire life farming in both Braceville and Maine townships.

He was a member of Gleaner's Club and the Coal City Area Club. He was an avid fisherman. John especially enjoyed muskie fishing in Tomahawk, Wis., where he owned a cabin and would visit during the summer months.

A jack-of-all-trades, John would tinker with and fix just about anything and was always the first phone call of his family members who needed help with fixing something.

Survivors include two sons, John R. (Pat) McLuckie of Lake Carroll, and Dale A. (Shirley) McLuckie of California; five grandchildren, John Michael (Lisa) McLuckie of Coal City, Kevin (Karen) Brierly of Schaumburg, Adeana (Jason) Fox of Pontiac, Melissa McLuckie and Donnie McLuckie, both of California; eight great-grandchildren, and one son-in-law, Roger Brierly of Dwight.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lilla Mae on Oct. 23, 1998; his daughter, Suzanne Brierly; and his brother, Roy McLuckie.

Preferred memorials may be mde as gifts in John's memory to the charity of the donor's choosing.

Online condolences may be left at www.ReevesFuneral.com.