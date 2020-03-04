Clifford E. Rauch, 95, of Ingraham, died on March 2, 2020 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney. He was born February 4, 1925 in Jasper County, Illinois, the son of William and Alma (Kistner) Rauch. He married Gertrude (Kessler) on May 27, 1952 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wendelin, and she preceded him in death on June 6, 2015.

Clifford was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Olney Knights of Columbus, Clay County Farm Bureau member since 1947, and was the Pixley Township Supervisor for many years. He was past member of the National Farmers Organization (NFO), Wendelin Public School Board, and Democratic Precinct Committeeman for many years. Clifford was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed fishing, playing euchre, and spending time with his family. Clifford graduated from Newton Community High School in 1943 and played the clarinet in the Marching Eagles Band. Clifford took pleasure in coon hunting, arrowhead hunting, trapping, and making homemade wine. Clifford's sense of humor and clever sayings will be missed by his family and friends. Clifford was a devoted husband to his wife, Gertrude, for 63 years. During her final six years, Clifford would visit her daily on the third floor LTC at Carle-RMH. He then lived his last four years on that same third floor.

Clifford is survived by his daughter, Janet Will of Allendale, IL; Daughter, Julia Weber of Ingraham, IL; Son, Stephen Rauch of Clay City, IL; Daughter, Helen (Paul) Donsbach of Clay City, IL; Daughter, Rosemary (Kevin) Frohning of Newton, IL; Son, David (Michelle) Rauch of Ingraham, IL; Daughter, Linda (Glenn) Schnepper of Louisville, IL; Daughter, Valerie (Antonio) Rodriguez of Olney, IL; Daughter, Stacey (Tony) Steber of Olney, IL; Daughter, Emily (Lee) Milligan of Cisne, IL; 30 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren, 2 sisters, Lavera Bryan and Geneva (Franklin) Geier; brother, Arthur Rauch; sister-in-law, Ruth Rauch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Clifford is preceded in death by his parents, wife; son-in-law Dan Will, great grandchild, Julian Donsbach; brothers, Wilfred Rauch, Melvin Rauch, and Harold Rauch; brother-in-law, Jack Bryan; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Rauch, Erma Rauch, and Barbara Rauch.

Memorials can be made to Carle Hospital Long Term Care Unit or to the Holy Cross Cemetery fund.

A visitation will be held on March 6, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wendelin and also on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM prior to the Mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on March 7, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wendelin. Father Mark Stec will be performing the Mass. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Wendelin.