Nancy Placencia, 62, of Peoria, passed away at 4:11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan and a private family graveside service will be held at Center Cemetery, Flanagan on Friday with Rev. Dana Jumper officiating.

Nancy was born March 13, 1957, in Chicago, the daughter of Ross and Mary Scianna Anderson. She married Richard Placencia and he died March 8, 2012.

Surviving are five children, Tina (Matt) Davis of Heyworth, Cynthia (Ryan) Stinar, and Naomi Placencia, both of Flanagan, Samuel Placencia of Peoria, and Loretta Johnson of Rockford; three sisters, Arlean “Mitzy” (Robert) Johnson, Linda Anderson, and Diana (Luis) Rivera; one brother, Ross Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy had worked at various factories in the Hoopeston and Paxton areas.

She was a loving mom and grandma who enjoyed spending time with her family.