William E. “Bill” Finney, 88, of Augusta, Ill. died at 8 p.m. Monday March 16, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.

Born October 13, 1931 in Canton, Ill., Bill was a son of Oscar and Cecile Linn Finney. He married Wilma Schlipman at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Coatsburg, Ill. on January 22, 1966. She preceded him in death on April 15, 1998.

Bill was a 1949 graduate of Augusta High School. He began his farming career after graduation and enlisted in the U.S. Army in November of 1950. Bill was a combat veteran of the Korean Conflict seeing action in the Heartbreak Ridge and Punchbowl regions. He obtained the rank of Sergeant First Class and was honorably discharged in September of 1953.

After serving his country, Bill was a lifelong farmer and employed with the Illinois Department of Agriculture retiring in 1999.

Bill always cherished serving his community. He served on many board including, Hancock County Board-Past Chairman, Augusta Farmers Coop-Past President, Southeastern School Board #337, Hancock County Fair Board, Augusta Methodist Church, Augusta township clerk, Augusta township supervisor, Augusta Savings and Loan, and most recently on the Hancock County Building Commission. He was also active with the American Legion as a Past Post and County Commander as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served as a Republican precinct committeeman for many years. He was a member of Denver Masonic Lodge #464 and Quincy Consistory. Bill coached Augusta little league and pony league baseball teams for many years. Bill was a former member of the Augusta Methodist Church and was a current member of Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen.

In retirement Bill remained active on the farm and found great pleasure in spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed exhibiting his restored John Deere tractors, watching Chicago Cubs ballgames, trips to Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, and multiple trips to Florida enjoying spring training games. His most special trips were the Great River Honor Flight in 2013, The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, Kennebunkport, ME, and a personal tour of the Ronald Reagan Ranch in Santa Barbara, CA.

He is survived by three sons; Stephen (Melita) Finney of Carthage; David Finney, Quincy; and Eric Finney, Quincy; two granddaughters, Kaytan and Jordan Finney; Carthage, four nieces, Mixie (Rod) Tippey, Augusta; Vicki (Gary) Bradbury, Mokena; Donna (Rodney) Bruenger, Augusta; Beth (Fred) Stevens, Divide, CO; one nephew, Bill Shuler, Quincy; a brother-in-law, Olin Shuler, Quincy; and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents; a sister, Marthann Melvin and her husband Donald Melvin, brother Eldon, in infancy, and sister-in-law, Norma Shuler.

Memorials may be made to Great River Honor Flight, Living Faith United Methodist Church or the Woodlawn Cemetery Association.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Ill. is handling arrangements.