Virginia Raye Allen, 84, of Joliet, and the sister of a Pontiac resident, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

Born July 14, 1935, in Bloomington, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Maxine (Fosdick) Allen.

Virginia was a graduate of Illinois State University and received her master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado. She taught at Coal City High School for a short time before joining the staff of Western Illinois University in Macomb. In 1969, she became a professor at Joliet Junior College, where she taught business and computer skills.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and traveled all over the world. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews and being a part of their busy lives.

Surviving are her two brothers, Kimber C. (Kaye) Allen and Gordon (Peggy) Allen; four nieces, Christina (Brian) Wallace, Beth (the late Richard) Dunham, Sarah (James) Bankson, and Leah (John) Cantu; one nephew, Matthew Allen; nine great-nieces and nephews, Victoria Wallace, Zachary and Sara Dunham, Katlyn, Joseph and Joshua Allen, Emily and Anna Bankson, and Isaac Cantu.

A memorial gathering for Virginia Allen will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to visit her memorial tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may post a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Joliet Junior College Foundation, 1215 Houbolt Rd., Joliet, IL 60431 (www.jjc.edu/givetojjc) or Grace united Methodist Church, 1718 Avalon Ave., Joliet, IL 60435.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.