Kathryn Ione Langhoff, 94, Pontiac, died at 5:30 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Memorial Park Cemetery, rural Pontiac.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Langhoff was born in Pike Township, Livingston County, on April 8, 1926, the daughter of Reiner and Malba Womack Reiner. She married John Langhoff May 16, 1947, in Odell. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are one daughter, Malba Nehrt, Towanda; one son, John (Jeanette) Langhoff II, Blackstone; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Langhoff was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pontiac. She worked the family farm with her husband over the years and raised her family. She will be remembered fondly.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

