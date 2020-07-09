CROPSEY — Joan M. Garmon, 85, Cropsey, died at 1 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Cropsey at a later date.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Joan was born on Sept. 1, 1934, in Cropsey, a daughter of Harry and Cora Wells Elliott. She married Vernon Garmon June 30, 1955, in Cropsey. He survives in Cropsey.

The family suggests memorials be made to the United Methodist Church of Cropsey.