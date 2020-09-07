Carol D. Costello, 85, of Franklin, formerly of Pontiac, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 2:44 p.m. at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Her service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Calvert-Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac with Reverend Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Wing.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvert-Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Calvert-Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol was born June 16, 1935, in Saunemin to Edward R. and Verna E. (Rogers) Fellers. She married John P. Costello Jr. on May 29, 1981. He passed on September.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Brian) Morris of Jacksonville; siblings, Roger (Alice) Fellers of LaSalle, Mary (Butch) Thrasher of Canton, Larry Fellers of Chatsworth, Clarence Fellers of Normal, Dean (Trudy Heatherington) Fellers of Cornell, and Harriet (Bill) Goskie of Pontiac; grandchildren, Bradley Phillips, Kayne Morris and Abigayle Morris; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; one sister, Marjorie Hopson; and two sisters-in-law, Carol Fellers and Judy Fearman.

Carol was a graduate of Dwight Township High School, Class of 1954. She was a very devoted housewife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and doing word puzzles.

Memorials may be made to the family for the care and support of her grandson, Bradley.

