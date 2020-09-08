Ralph Julius Zwilling, 90, of Olney, passed away August 31, 2020 in Olney. He was born on December 5, 1929 in Richland County, Illinois, the son of Frank and Mary (Kocher) Zwilling.

Ralph farmed for many years. He was also an Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. Ralph was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. Ralph enjoyed going to Florida and playing bingo. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney

Ralph is survived by his brother, Herman Zwilling and his wife, Ethel, of rural Claremont; sister-in-law, Catherine Zwilling of Dundas, IL; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Cletus Zwilling, Bernard Zwilling, Elmer Zwilling, Cyril Zwilling, and Wilbert Zwilling; and sisters, Dorothy Kocher, Bernetta Hahn, Lorena Ginder, Irene Kocher, and Alice Ritz.

A Visitation will be held for Ralph on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stringtown.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Stringtown. Full military rites will be performed by the Olney Veterans Organization.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stringtown or Olney.