Deanna M. Swanson, 63, of Lynn Center, IL went home to heaven Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Services were Monday, September 28, 2020 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover, IL. Burial was in the Andover Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Alpha Baptist Church, Augustana Lutheran Church or a Music Scholarship to be established in Deanna's name at AlWood Schools.

She was born September 3, 1957 in Moline, IL to Ron and Shirley Swanson. Deanna graduated from AlWood High School in 1975. She received her associate’s degree from Blackhawk College and her bachelor’s degree from Augustana College and the American Institute of Commerce (AIC). Recently Deanna received her Synodically authorized Minister of Word and Sacrament.

She was a lifetime member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover where she was the church secretary for many years.

Deanna will be remembered fondly for her vocal solos, piano and organ playing and accompaniments in the surrounding area.

Survivors include her parents: Ron (Shirley) Swanson of Lynn Center, IL; one sister: Ruth Swanson of Lynn Center; two brothers: Dan (Tammy) Swanson of Alpha; Steve (Cheryl) Swanson of Lynn Center; nieces and nephews: Nathan Swanson, Mark (Abbi) Swanson, Noah (Sasha) Swanson, Stephanie (Taylor) Shivers, Matthew (Sarah) Swanson, Nick (Hannah) Swanson, Jon (Samantha) Swanson, Rachel (Cody) Curry, Joshua (Taylor) Swanson; great nieces and nephews: Jackson, Peyton, Annabelle, Maura, Olivia, Drake, Sadie, Madigan, and two on the way.

She was preceded in death by her great niece: Elsie Eileen and her grandparents.