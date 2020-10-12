CHENOA — Diane Farr Wagner Ehrhardt, 86, Chenoa, died at 3:10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Heritage Senior Care, Normal.

A private family service is planned.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is in charge of arrangements.

Diane was born March 25, 1934, in Fairbury, the daughter of Richard and Lila Powell Farr. Her father died when she was an infant, after which she was adopted by her loving father, Ralph Wagner. She married her high school sweetheart, Roger Ehrhardt on June 19, 1955, in Chenoa. He survives.

Also surviving are her children, Laura (Mel) Manier, Eureka, Daniel (Debby) Ehrhardt, Secor, Celeste Poole, Eureka, Michael (Deanna) Ehrhardt, Louisiana, Mo., and Courtney (Chad) Atkins, El Paso; one brother, Darrell (Joan) Wagner, Woodridge; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Michael Wagner.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Heart Association.