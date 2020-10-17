John Jacob (Jack) Poust, 89, of Silvis, passed away, Monday, October 12, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living.

Private family services will be held at this time. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. Memorials may be made to the Organ Fund at Orion United Methodist Church, Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline, Shriners Hospital for Children, Chicago. The service will be livestreamed on October 24, 2020, at 11 am and can be found connected to Jacks’ obituary at esterdahl.com.

Jack was born on January 8, 1931, in Salina, KS, the son of Grover and Jeannette (Ortmen) Poust. He married Nancy Roberts on May 29, 1955, at the Orion United Methodist Church. She preceded him on October 24, 2017. Jack graduated from Danville, IL High School and Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL. He has been a member at Orion United Methodist, where he served as a chair on the board, a trustee and on the memorial committee. He attended Riverside United Methodist Church. Jack served on the Orion athletic booster club where he was given the honor of being in the Sports Hall of Fame. Jack was a member of the Blackhawk Shrine, Coal Valley Sunrise Rotary, and served on the Western Township Library Board. As an eleven-year-old, he spent nearly a year in Shriners’ Hospital in Chicago because of a misdiagnosed childhood illness. At Illinois Wesleyan, he met the love of his life, Nancy Roberts. They were married for 62 years. Jack and Nancy were members of a couple’s card club for 60 years. These five couples were part of a lifelong "family" for the Pousts. Jack loved camping at Camp Hauberg and traveling to visit family and friends. He especially loved family time and was a stranger to NO ONE!

Survivors include his sons, John "Jed" (Renee) Poust, East Moline, David Poust, Walnut, IL; grandsons, Dr. Ashley Poust, San Diego, CA, SSG Ben (Jessica) Poust, Salt Lake City, UT, Eli Poust, Walnut, IL; step grandchildren, Seala Hite, Marengo, IL, Tyler Hite, Clinton, IA; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Roberts, Geneseo, and much beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother, Grover Poust, sister-in-law, Louise Poust, infant sister, and three beloved bulldogs.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.