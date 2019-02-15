If you think about it, you can turn just about any activity into a workout. Whether it’s vacuuming, switching the laundry from the washer to the dryer, or even playing with the kids on the floor, with a little thought, simple moves can be turned into quick fitness. Speaking of being on the floor, that is a great segue into today’s exercise.

Our move today is a bear crawl. You just need a big enough area to crawl forward and backward on your hands and feet. You will be working your upper body, core and lower body while getting your heart rate up.

To begin this move bend in the hips, placing your hands on the floor shoulder width wide. Engage the midsection for balance and stability. Once you are on all fours and feel comfortable, it is time to start crawling.

Start by extending your left arm in a forward motion placing it on the floor in front of you, and bringing the right leg forward at the same time. As soon as you have your balance in this split stance position, proceed to walk forward with your right arm and your left leg.

Continuing this crawling motion for at least four to eight times forward then do the same thing going backward, leading with your legs and following with your arms.

You can continue this crawling motion for as long as you are able to stay down on all fours. Stand up and rest periodically to catch your breath and let the blood flow back down from your head.

This is an agility move that you can throw in from time to time just for fun or to get your heart rate up pretty quickly. This is also a fun move to do with your friends as a challenge, or to get your children into fitness as well.



— Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.