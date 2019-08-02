We know something is up when the dog comes ripping in the back door like he's late for an appointment.

There's no checking his bowl, or begging for a biscuit, or the big tail-wagging greeting we've come to expect. It's all about bee lines, as he heads, mouth clenched, for his dog bed, or his crate, or downstairs – anywhere we're not. He wants some alone time.

When that happens, it's all hands on deck to find our dog Mitch, pry open his mouth, and rescue the baby rabbit he's got in there. The prospect of a wounded baby rabbit, covered in dog spit, somehow getting loose in the house, and maybe finding a corner somewhere to die, provides plenty of motivation.

It wasn't always like this. The first couple times, Mitch was proud as could be of his accomplishment as a hunter. He quickly learned, however, that we did not share his enthusiasm for the hunt. He could have dispatched the rabbit in a single bite, but they're usually still alive when he rushes into the house.

“You're never going to train that out of him,” the dog expert told me when we sent Mitch off to dog college last year. “He's a hunter.”

Our rescue efforts succeed to a marginal extent, and we find a place outside to deposit the poor creature, most often to die from pure fright. And so far we've located the dead ones, and got them out of the house.

I used to be the kind of guy who would feel bad for the cute little bunnies. Back then, I would have tried to convince Mitch to stop hunting them. But that was before we planted a couple hundred trees, and the first winter those cottontails and jackrabbits killed almost every pine tree. So we had to replant the next spring, this time with hardware cloth rabbit guards around them. After that much work, I became more of a “circle of life” kind of guy, unwilling to intercede in the complex Labrador/rabbit dynamic.

Normally, it's a pretty fair fight. Mitch is a lot faster than the other black Labs we've had over the years, but an adult cottontail can still outrun him. And with an adult jackrabbit – they get so big that the tips of their ears reach about waist high – there's no contest at all. Jackrabbits have whole gears faster than Mitch can even imagine.

That doesn't stop him from trying, though. He lives for the two “walks” we enjoy every day in the prairie around our house. For about half of every walk, Mitch is at warp speed, searching for rabbits, and in hot pursuit if he sees one. He usually spots a couple each walk, and they uniformly outpace him, or find refuge under the shed.

The other half of the walk he spends with his nose down rabbit holes, like a pig snorting out truffles.

It's in the fenced back yard where Mitch actually catches rabbits – the young ones that aren't smart enough, or fast enough, to get away. Sad, huh?

Tough and determined as he is on the hunt, in just about every other situation he's an absolute sweetheart. If I walk into the living room and plop down in my easy chair, Mitch gets up from his dog bed, and sits down at my feet. And the he leans against me. He's a leaner. And every time it happens, my heart melts a little more.

The dog before Mitch would sit up on his haunches, and reach out to you with his front paws. The dog before that could open the storm door on his own, and knew how to tip over big garbage cans in search of a snack. The one before that chewed the spindles on our antique kitchen chairs. About half of them were terrified by thunder.

They're all special in their own ways, and when they look at you with those big brown eyes, you wonder how you survived before they came along.

Put down the paper, go straight to the pound, and get yourself an old dog. (Preferably a Labrador Retriever, the Cadillac of dogs.)

You'll thank me.