I was going to title this “Picking Wildflowers” but when I began to think about it a bit more, I thought better of it. When picking ‘real’ wildflowers you have to watch what you pick and where you pick them. Some locations, like many state or federally owned areas, are off limits to such activities. Which is fine because there are many endangered plants out there and you just don’t want hordes of folks picking away at them.

With that in mind, I watch what I take and for the most part what I like to take are what you might consider weeds anyway. You have probably seen the abundance of daisy-looking flowers alongside the area roadsides and ditches. I’m not sure of the actually names of a few of them so let's just refer to them as ‘roadside daisies’ to keep it simple.

Now, I’m going to admit something. I like to make arrangements with them. You notice I did not use the word bouquets. I believe arrangement is a better way to put it in a more wildcrafting scenario. It makes it appear that there is more involved in the process when, in reality, it is all the same, I guess.

So, I grab a bucket, put some water in it and head out. Private property is best for picking, of course, but I’m sure you could get by with the roadsides as long as you just take a few here and there and you do not go on someone’s property where you are not wanted. Country roadsides are best because they are probably going to get mowed over by some state worker anyway. Stay with the plentiful daisies and you will be OK.

Once you get a few you will want to add some other wild ingredients to your arrangements, such as like cattails, teasel, bulrushes, tall grasses, twigs and even Goldenrod. You could even add a few flowers from your own garden if you wish, but I prefer to keep it all wild if possible.

When you add the other ingredients to your display the whole thing will come together nicely, even if you only have a few flowers in it.

You might now be wondering what you can get from all this, besides the beauty. Simple put, it is a therapeutic adventure in the wild. It gives you a calming peace of mind as you walk among the flowers. Then more good feelings when you put your project together.

Some might suggest that you just leave the flowers alone, and that’s OK, but what you are dealing with here mostly are flowering weeds. They are all over and by just taking a few here and there you are not hurting a thing. To those that offer more resistance on the subject, I might suggest that they quit cutting their grass. Same principle, am I right?

You can even let your arrangement dry - which it will - and keep it all winter long if you wish, it will look just as cool then.

Maybe I should have used the term wildcrafting more because it would be a more suitable term, especially when putting this information in a nature column.

The idea is to just get out in nature and enjoy what she has to offer. Yes, I am suggesting that we take a few of her beauties, but nature is there for us to enjoy. Why can’t we take just a little bit of that home with us?

*** I started seeing the first pumpkin trucks of the season going by this week. The trucks always suggest that fall is just around the corner.

*** And speaking of fall just around the corner I found a few Goldenrods that were bloomed out with their vibrant sunshiney yellow color. Most are just a dull yellow right now but in the coming days they will be in their full glory. Oh, how I love this time of year and oh how I love the Goldenrods.

*** On the subject of Goldenrods and their flowering heads, you will want to keep in mind that they in no way effect your allergies like so many believe. Their pollen does not go airborne, thereby not getting into your system. Ragweed is the probable culprit. Maybe this fact will give you a greater love for Goldenrod.

*** Another sunrise photo? Yes. I can’t help it. They are just so dramatic this time of year. I have told you a few times about how the morning haze adds to the effect of the rising sun but when you can get another subject in the frame, it makes it even more dramatic. Each day offers a little something different, especially as the sun changes its path. Finally, I was able to get this image of the sun rising behind this tree on yet another hazy morning.

*** The pheasant family I have been watching is growing nicely and I thought I would add one more pheasant chick photo this week. The family was feeding along some tall grasses when this young hen decided to walk right toward me. Mother was not too far away and kept an eye on her. She stopped and stared for a few seconds before she turned and joined her five siblings in the tall grass.