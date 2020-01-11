Outside the wind is howling. Heavy rain, ice, and snow is on the way.

Outside the wind is howling. Heavy rain, ice, and snow is on the way. In fact, you just might be experiencing some of it right now as you read this. So, I guess it would be fair to say that winter is here, again.

With that being said, we have had it pretty good thus far. I have missed the snow but what I don’t miss is the idea of putting on four layers of clothing to stay warm. This winter then has been a fair one, but it looks like a change is coming.

*** Earlier in the week I was out chasing geese. While I was trying to get a few photographs, my main objective was getting some video. It’s kind of my new thing, well, to a certain extent. This video thing has been a big change, one that I have been finding a bit difficult. Not that shooting video is difficult but when you have been shooting still photography for so long it is hard to adapt at shooting in live mode. I keep thinking I’m missing that big photograph when I am shooting video. I do have a separate camera and lens for video but when I have it in my hands, I want so bad to pull up the other camera to get photographs with the big lens. I’ll eventually learn to handle both mediums but until that time comes, I’ll have to suffer some, if you want to call it that.

***The conditions were perfect. The wind, the light, and geese everywhere. I was right in the middle of it all once again. There were already thousands of geese on the water and hundreds more trying to land. It wasn’t much after sunrise and the northern and western skies were a deep rich blue.

In the far distance I noticed the first wave of snow geese take to the air. There were thousands of them. What a sight it was, the white from the geese against the blue sky. Then came another wave, and then another. They were far away but I took the photograph anyway so you could see the beauty despite the distance. Now it was time for some video. I set the big lens down and just as I grabbed the other camera to shoot some video, all the white-fronted geese out in front of me took to the air in one mass take off. I wasn’t prepared for this. I missed all the good stuff. The reason for the departure was once again a mature Bald Eagle. I had noticed it earlier sitting in the distant trees but didn’t pay much attention to it. That was wrong. I should have been ready for I knew that at some point the eagle would make a pass over the geese. It did and all heck broke loose. I switched cameras again and took a quick shot of the eagle after it made its pass.

***I know of know studies but I’m beginning to wonder if badger numbers are on the rise in Fulton county. Over the last few months I have come across countless badger diggings in the county. The Double T area is just full of them. Yes, it could be the work of just one or two badgers but if you find some diggings a few miles apart it is likely that it is a new badger. Some of these will be their nighttime burrows, other will be where the badgers have been digging for ground squirrels. Being nocturnal, badgers do all their work at night under the cover of darkness. You might be lucky and catch one very early in the morning, but those chances are slim. I have never seen an Illinois badger out in the middle of the day. There’s no mistaking badger diggings and you can see them at Double T or take a drive down fourth avenue and you will see a few there. In fact, I have now seen three badgers out along Fourth Avenue.

*** Early on I thought we might have an early ice fishing season. Now, I’m beginning to wonder if we will ever get any safe ice. It doesn’t look good but if we do get some ice, I believe it is going to be another one of those quick seasons.

*** Ready for my garbage rant? How much more can I take? Found where someone had apparently cleaned out their freezer and then decided to dump it in the road. Then noticed a cooler in a ditch filled with a deer carcass. What’s wrong with you people? Of course, I have also noticed your typical tires, an easy chair, a few TV sets. What can I say without getting myself in trouble here? What can you be thinking? I think we should…. Wait. I better not say what I want to say.

*** Get out and enjoy the snow.