The old adage that "man bites dog" exemplifies a good news story was caught up in a new twist this month. This story is about a man who eats dog food.

Mitch Felderhoff of Sherman, Texas has dedicated January to eating only dog food. He's the fourth-generation owner of Muenster Milling Company near Fort Worth and he says he wants to prove the quality of the dog food he sells.

A story from CBS News about Felderhoff's crusade was sent to me by national features consultant Jeff Crilley. He attached a note reading, "It's certainly an unconventional way to prove a point."

Felderhoff said he wants people to be aware of what they feed their animals. "What better way to show people that we trust what we're doing than to eat it ourselves?" he asked. "By partnering with local farmers and other local growers, we're able to know exactly what's going in that food bag."

The pet food provider said he has lost 20 pounds so far this month, but that he has plenty of energy. Felderhoff said he does miss traditionally-seasoned human food but wants to make his point.

Jennifer Coates, a veterinarian contributing to the online website "Wild Earth," said some dog food contains contaminants such as antibiotic residue, toxins, pesticides, or disease-causing pathogens.

Coates cited a 2007 Food and Drug Administration report on pet food from China that contained melamine and cyanuric acid designed to make the food appear to contain more protein. She said the combination caused kidney failure in many of the animals, and more than 13,000 died in the U.S. alone.

"As a veterinarian, I have seen more dogs suffer from the subtle long-term damage that results from eating poor quality foods," Coates wrote. She said some manufacturers cut costs by substituting low-quality ingredients.

Coates advises pet owners to compare different brands and look for positive results such as a shiny coat, bright eyes. good digestive functions, and a good energy level. She said the right combination of high-quality ingredients provides all that pets need to thrive.

