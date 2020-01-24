I struck a nerve in a recent column about minor irritations that seem more comment-worthy at this cranky, depth-of-winter, cabin-fever time of year.

I rapped the knuckles of idiots who hold up traffic in parking lots waiting for the perfect parking space, guys who walk around naked in locker rooms, and telephone ring tones built into ads to get our attention. (A reader said I should have included those “knock on the door sounds” embedded in ads, that drive her dog nuts. Doorbells ringing in ads are just as bad.)

I forgot to mention television ads that are louder than the program in which they are aired, so you have to turn down the volume whenever an ad comes on.

“Somebody ought to do something about that,” folks have said for decades, but nobody does. They gave us some cock-and-bull story about the best equipment being used to produce ads, and that's why they “seem” louder than the programs. Seem? My, well, let's say, caboose!

And how about that bogus “no call list” for telemarketers. Nice job, Congress. I get more junk calls from telemarketers than ever. Most times, thanks to caller identification, we don't even answer our land-line phone anymore. And lately it has spread to cell phones. The other day, while I was at exercise, my cell phone rang four times, all junk calls.

Why it makes business sense to irritate the daylights out of us with these calls is a mystery to me. They've turned the phone ringing from a fun event when everyone would yell “I'll get it!” into a major headache. Maybe after Congress is through impeaching the guy who has my retirement funds growing by leaps and bounds, they can turn their attention back to the steaming pile of failure that is the no-call list.

Just as bad are the trash emails for “male enhancement,” “cannabis oil,” and loans for people who shouldn't be getting loans. Some “Asian lady” keeps sending me emails. Here's a rule of thumb: If your email begins with the words “Greetings, my dearest one,” you can forget about this meat and potatoes guy. (Nobody ever called me “dearest one.” Even my mother.)

Moving on to other notable migraines, I'm fed up to here (my hand is at the top of my forehead, where my hair used to start) with radio and TV talk show hosts who have interesting guests on their shows, then won't let them talk. Sean Hannity has Bill O'Reilly on his radio show every week, and he insists on talking over O'Reilly. I used to cuss O'Reilly for talking over guests, and now he's being talked over by Hannity. Karma must have something to do with this.

(Someday a cop is going to pull me over for suspicious behavior because I'm yelling at the radio in my pickup, begging Hannity to shut up.)

The worst guest/host gridlock occurs when Donald Trump Jr. talks to Hannity. Trump Jr. talks a mile a minute, and Hannity can't put a cork in his pie hole. The combination is the talk radio equivalent of the wreck of the Hesperus.

(The best interviewer on TV is Mark Levin. He asks a short question, then shuts the heck up, letting his interesting guests talk.)

A reader said she can't stand the Geico insurance company ads featuring Pinocchio and his growing nose. The voice drives her crazy. (I like the Simply Safe ad with the burglar in a ski mask who protects his own home with Simply Safe equipment. It's very funny.)

Another reader chastised me for not mentioning “that pillow guy” on TV. And she's sick of the Marie Osmond weight loss commercials. (I have a niece in Las Vegas who took in some of Marie's costumes when she was losing the 50 pounds we've been hearing about for years.)

A reader took the time to tell me he's had it with those cheap plastic zippers you get on coats these days.

And he added that he can't stand football announcers who don't give the basic details of the game. (No problem for me. I can't hear them anyway, thanks to the idiotic fake crowd noise.)

So many valid complaints.

So little time.