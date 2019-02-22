The 2018-2019 regular season came to a close for Olney as they were routed by the Mattoon Green Wave in Coles County. Olney (23-5) would fall to Mattoon (19-8) in the biggest loss of the year, 69-37. “This was never a game,” Olney Tiger head coach Rob Flanagan said. The Green Wave jumped out to an early 9-0 lead, setting the tone for the game. “The reason we were never in the game, you could tell by the defensive intensity right out of the shoot that we were not ready to play,” Flanagan said. “When you see that as a coach, and have been doing this as long as I have, you know there are problems.” Rob Flanagan, who has guided Olney to its 15th winning season and 7th 20-win season during his 21 year career at Olney, compiling a 366 win and 249 loss record. The veteran head coach tipped his hat to Mattoon, who was ready to play in the Tigers last game of the season. “I thought Mattoon played really well,” said Flanagan. “They shot it well at home.” The Green Wave hit on 28 of 52 shots, 53.8%, including 11-20 (55%) from three. The Tigers struggled to put the ball in the basket. The Tigers ended the night 13-49, 26.5% from the floor and 2-14 (14.3%) from outside the arc. “We didn’t play well at all,” said Olney’s Rob Flanagan. “We didn’t hit shots early. We didn’t guard early. We took two timeouts early. It really didn’t change the way thing were going.” Olney would attempt to mount a counter attack in the first period. Olney would surge back within four at 11-7. Mattoon squashed that momentum with a 5-0 run to close the frame to take a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Mattoon would begin to pour it on offensively to start the second quarter. Jadyn Princko knocked down a three and a transition layup forcing another Olney timeout. Following the timeout, Olney found the one shining light of the contest. Six-foot-six senior Braden Adams. The big man converted at the rim against the Mattoon zone and drew a foul and put home two free throws for four points off the bench. Adams would continue to be a catalyst for the team as Olney fed off the Adams energy. “Braden Adams was about the only kid who showed up locked in,” Flanagan said of his senior post player. The veteran head man was pleased with how the senior big man tried to ignite his teammates. “He said the right things too.” Brent Hatten hit a shot inside and Braden Flanagan connected from deep to cut the gap to ten, 26-16. Mattoon again had an answer. The host Green Wave was able to close the half and hold the double digit lead. The Olney Tigers found themselves down at the half, 30-19, and still clinging to hope. In the third quarter, Mattoon would put their stamp on the game and create the breathing room they needed to keep Olney from making any comeback. “We just didn’t play well. We didn’t play with the kind of energy and effort,” Olney head coach Rob Flanagan said. The head man took the blame for the less than ideal outing for Olney. “It is my responsibility for how we played, and we did not play well.” The Green Wave outpaced the Tigers 18-8 in the third to push their 11-point halftime lead to 21. A 21-10 fourth knocked Olney to their biggest defeat of the year, 69-37. “There is a lot of ways you can approach this, this is how I approach this. You could have come up here and got beat at the buzzer. We could have blown a lead. They could have methodically beat you each quarter and beat you by 20. This is just a way to lose,” said Flanagan. The veteran head coach noted no team is above a loss like this. “Nobody is above a butt whooping. In fact, it ought to motivate you for the regional.” Braden Adams, the lone bright spot for the Tigers, continued to make some plays at the rim. The big man found holes in the zone and converted at the rim for a season best 10 points. The six-foot-six senior, a key reserve for the Tigers has embraced his role and played a big part in the 23-5 season for Olney and finished his regular season with a stellar outing. “I did not have my team ready to play tonight. It was my whole team other than Braden Adams,” Flanagan said. Adams received a recognition from his head coach for his play on the night. “We rewarded him with the minutes. He was saying the right things and trying to get everybody to do the right things.” Mattoon picked up win 19 on the season with the win over Olney in a game where the Green Wave could do little wrong. “The better team won tonight,” said Flanagan of Mattoon playing an outstanding game. The Green Wave put four players in double figures on their way to the victory. Jaydon Noe stuffed the stat sheet with a game high 16 points to go along with a game high six assists and recording five rebounds. Jadyn Princko and Jacob Spitz each ended with 15 points. Princko added a game high nine rebounds. Spitz knocked in five threes for his 15 points on the night. Six-foot-five freshman post Sam Bradbury added in 11 points and three rebounds. Olney received the solid 10 points and three rebounds from senior Braden Adams to lead his team. Sutton Dunn ended with seven points and four rebounds. Braden Flanagan hit two three pointers for his six points. Brent Hatten pulled down a team high five rebounds and Zach Duenas dished out a team best four assists. “Sometimes it is not your night. Sometimes you are better off sitting down and shutting up, and not doing more damage,” Olney head coach Rob Flanagan said. “We played it out, nobody got hurt. We will lick our wounds and get back after it.” BACK TO 0-0 The Tigers finished their regular season at 23-5, and Little Illini Conference Tournament Champions. “We finished the regular season 23-5. I would have taken that from jump street as you went into the year. I think our players and coaches have done a spectacular job this year, a really good job. We have played through some injuries and through some adversity. We haven’t lost since January 15th,” Flanagan said of the season. Olney won eight games in a row before the loss last night. That season is over now, and the postseason will tip off from historic Ron Herrin Gym next week. The Tigers will be looking to respond in the way they have all year after suffering a loss. “Here is what I told my team. ‘You guys have busted your cans, and the coaches too, for each other all year long. We had a bad night,’” Rob Flanagan, the Onley Tiger head coach said his message to the team was after the loss at Mattoon. “We have handled losing here. We will handle this.” OLNEY 37 - MATTOON 69 OLNEY STATS Points: Braden Adams - 10, Sutton Dunn - 7, Braden Flanagan - 6, Dakotah Brown - 4, Brent Hatten - 4, Zach Duenas - 4, Chase Travis - 2 Rebounds: Brent Hatten - 5, Dakotah Brown - 4, Sutton Dunn - 4, Zach Duenas - 3, Braden Adams - 3, Chase Travis - 2, Braden Flanagan - 1, Reid Doll - 1 Assists: Zach Duenas - 4, Braden Flanagan - 1, Dakotah Brown - 1, Brent Hatten - 1, Sutton Dunn - 1, Braden Adams - 1 Blocks: Brent Hatten - 1, Zach Duenas - 1 Steals: Brent Hatten - 1, Zach Duenas - 1 MATTOON STATS Points: Jaydon Noe - 16, Jadyn Princko - 15, Jacob Spitz - 15, Sam Bradbury - 11, Alex Yardley - 4, Dalton Compton - 3, Mason Wright - 3, Connor Barnes - 2 Rebounds: Jadyn Princko - 9, Jaydon Noe - 5, Jake Ghere - 4, Sam Bradbury - 3, Meade Johnson - 2, Jacob Spitz - 2, Alex Yardley - 2, Mason Wright - 1, Brody Polk - 1, Cam’Ron Thomas - 1, Connor Barnes - 1 Assists: Jaydon Noe - 6, Jacob Spitz - 4, Jadyn Princko - 1, Jake Ghere - 1 Blocks: Jaydon Noe - 1 Steals: Jaydon Noe - 2, Jacob Spitz - 1 JUNIOR VARSITY Mattoon completed the sweep with a win in the junior varsity game 69-35. Scoring: Drew Blank - 18, Chance Hinton - 6, Cole Lambird - 5, Ethan Rodgers - 4, Alec Kocher - 2 UP NEXT The Olney Tigers will return to historic Ron Herrin Gymnasium when the Tigers host the Class 3A Regional. Olney received the #4 seed in the Sub-Sectional and will play the winner of Effingham (#6) and Mt. Zion (#12) on Wednesday at 7:00 pm. REGIONAL SCHEDULE Monday, February 25th Game 1: (10) Charleston vs. (11) Paris - 6:00 pm Game 2: (6) Effingham vs. (12) Mt. Zion - 7:30 pm Tuesday, February 26th Game 3: (1) Urbana vs. Winner of Game 1 - 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 27th Game 4: (4) Olney vs. Winner of Game 2 - 7:00 pm Friday, March 1st Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 - 7:00 pm