Richland County High School senior Owen Powell will continue his stellar swimming career at the next level. The Heartland Hurricane and Olney Tigershark swimmer will become a Pointer. Powell has made his decision to swim collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. “I visited this past summer and we were just going to look around. We were not too serious about our college decisions yet. I walked on campus and met with the coach,” Owen Powell said about his experience on choosing his destination. “I really liked the coach and the swim team is amazing.” Powell, a senior member of the Olney Tigers Cross Country and Olney Tiger Track and Field team found a fit that works for him. “I walked on campus and really liked it,” said Powell. “It was perfect.” Not just from the swimming aspect, but the educational side, it was a perfect match for Owen Powell. “I want to go into natural resources, wildlife biology, and it is one of the best colleges for natural resources in the country,” Powell said. “I fit in well with the school and with the team. I love being in Wisconsin, so that is a bonus.” Powell, who just narrowly missed out on advancing to the State Swimming and Diving Meet this past weekend by under a second, will now focus on swimming full time. “Throughout my high school career, I have ran cross country, and I have swam, and I have ran track,” Owen Powell said on devoting his college athletic career to swimming. “I haven’t swam year around. I am excited to see how I progress and build as a swimmer, instead of taking out that time to run. I will miss it, I do love running.” Despite not running, competitively, in college, Powell will be prepared for tough challenges ahead because of what he faced as a Tiger runner. “This past cross country season, I had a stress fracture and was out. I only ran three meets, two at the beginning and one at the end. I was out pretty much the whole season, and that was tough,” said Powell of his injury plagued 2018 cross country season. “I realized that if I can get through this and run in the last meet, that meant a lot to me to run the last high school cross country meet.” The senior was determined to get back on the course and worked through the adversity of the injury. Powell would run in the final cross country meet for the Tigers during the season. Facing and being able to overcome adversity like he did during the cross country season, has helped to prepare Owen for what he could face in the future. “Through swimming, there is adversity just like that. I felt that it has built me, my character, to be resilient to pretty much anything that it can throw at me,” said Powell. “College swimming will throw some curveballs. I think I can handle it.” Owen Powell, as mentioned, has been a part of Tiger Cross Country and Track teams that have won titles and important races. All the while running, Powell would also swim competitively between seasons. “We get him for a shorter amount of time, but we love having him there,” Heartland Hurricanes coach David Duncan said. Duncan coaches Powell in the water between cross country and track seasons. “He is a really hard worker and he encourages the other kids. There is a couple younger boys who are sophomores and junior that look up to him.” Duncan raved about the Powell as one of the best athletes in his program. “He is our senior most athlete, our fastest athlete. He is a multi-sport athlete, so we only get him from about December until about March,” said Duncan. “He has to be one of our hardest working athletes. As a coach of just swimming, I wished he would swim with us from August until March, or the end of the season.” Duncan, who helped Powell reach the State Swimming and Diving meet as a junior and almost reach that mark for the second year in a row, will have a big hole to fill once Powell heads north. The Hurricanes has bittersweet feelings about seeing Owen swim in the college level. “He is probably going to blossom. I expect him to go a lot faster by this time next year,” said David Duncan, Heartland Hurricane coach. “I am kind of bummed because I wish I had that opportunity to train him that way,” Duncan knows Powell will be missed in the upcoming seasons. “His mentorship of the younger athletes, younger swimmers. His friendships with some of the boys. They are a tight tight group,” Duncan said. “It is going to be interesting to watch, especially some of the juniors, not having Owen around.” Powell also swam for his hometown team, the Olney Tigersharks during the summer swim season. Owen was able to progress and swim for 13 years, with his 14th upcoming this summer. “Once Owen, as a five year old, decided that the water was not scary, he took off as a competitive swimmer,” Olney Tigershark coach Matt Powell said. “He will wrap up his 14 year career as an Olney Tigershark this summer and I am proud of all his efforts, dedication, and commitment to our summer swim program. He has done a great job of balancing his cross country training, swim practices/meets, and work during the last four summers.” Powell, evolved a swimmer, in large part thanks toa tremendous support system that helped the RCHS senior compete in multiple points. “He has had a tremendous amount of support along the way from his other coaches and their understanding that swimming was important to him,” said Matt Powell. “Coach Louis Gassmann made it possible for him to train both sports in the summer and Coach Ryan Denton worked around his swim schedule during the early Spring to allow him the opportunity to compete in both track and swimming. There are many high school coaches around the state that would not be willing to share their athletes, RCHS is not one of them.” Owen Powell will take his next step in his athletic journey. Whether as a Tiger, Tigershark, or Hurricane, Powell has always been a big member of any team he has been a member of during his career. “He is an absolute pleasure to coach,” Heartland Hurricane coach David Duncan said. “When you are a coach, all you can ask your athletes to do is train hard. He does. He does everything he is asked and more.” I am anxious to see how Owen develops at the next level when his athletic efforts are put solely toward his swimming. I believe he still has a ways to go before he reaches his ceiling,” Tigersharks coach, and Owen’s father, Matt Powell said. “I love him, and I am extremely proud of him.” Powell is ready for the next level, thanks to everyone who has helped prepare him “I am very thankful for everyone who has guided me, and been my coach. They take their time out of their day and their season to help kids. I am just really gracious for them taking their time to do that. I want to leave behind that whenever someone thinks of me, I want them to think that he is a great kid and that they are excited for my future,” a thankful Owen Powell said. “I am excited for my future. I am excited where it takes me.”