Grade school volleyball

St. Mary’s ran the table on Pontiac in grade school volleyball on Thursday.

The fifth graders opened the evening with a 25-17, 25-10 win as Rosie Krenz served up 19 points. Layla Pulliam had 6 points from behind the line with Scout Minnaert and Tessa Collins each chalking up 5 points. Keylee Thomas had 3 points. Tessa Collins recorded 4 kills and Minnaert had 1 kill.

The SMS sixth grader rolled to a 25-10, 25-13 victory as Alix Robinson had 11 points and 1 kill. Sophia Karr served up 7 points and Elena Krause collected 6 points and 3 kills. Collins had 1 point.

The seventh grade Saints needed three sets to get past the Warriors, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18. Bailey Masching led the servers with 15 points and delivered 9 kills for the Saints. Krause and Robinson each had 6 points, Maria Long served up 4, Jaden Lucas and Paige Collins added 2 points apiece. Collins and Krause had 2 kills apiece and Long had 1 kill.

Cadence Helms led Pontiac with 3 aces, 5 kills and 4 blocked attacks. Keara Smith had 6 aces serves with Aubrey Shepherd adding 3 and Adriann Sutton putting up 2 aces and coming up with 5 digs.

St. Mary’s completed its sweep with a 25-12, 25-15 win over PJHS. Masching has 11 points with Paige Collins serving up 5, Carrington Gray adding 4, Emily Woodburn and Abby Laurtisen each had 3 points and Julie Branz had 1 point.



